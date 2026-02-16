LSV Asset Management Invests $4.03 Million in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. $WLY

LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 99,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,027,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 519.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in John Wiley & Sons in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of John Wiley & Sons stock opened at $29.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.98. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.38 and a 52-week high of $47.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.64.

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.13. John Wiley & Sons had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 28.23%. The firm had revenue of $421.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. John Wiley & Sons has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.900-4.350 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th were paid a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is currently 75.53%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WLY shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded John Wiley & Sons from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of John Wiley & Sons in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of John Wiley & Sons to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc is a global publishing and educational services company founded in 1807 and headquartered in Hoboken, New Jersey. The company operates through two primary segments: Research & Publishing and Education. Through these segments, Wiley produces a wide range of scholarly journals, books, reference works and digital products for academic, scientific, technical and medical markets, as well as professional development and higher education learning resources.

In its Research & Publishing segment, Wiley publishes thousands of peer-reviewed journals and maintains the Wiley Online Library, a leading platform for scientific and scholarly content.

