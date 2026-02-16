LSV Asset Management Purchases Shares of 50,000 Akamai Technologies, Inc. $AKAM

LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,788,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AKAM. DLD Asset Management LP raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 20,000,000 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,595,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,061,962 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $483,502,000 after buying an additional 281,526 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 39.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,437,472 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $258,739,000 after acquiring an additional 980,966 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $266,817,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,812,805 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $224,349,000 after acquiring an additional 94,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

In related news, COO Adam Karon sold 3,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $289,836.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 7,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,630.50. The trade was a 29.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $450,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 17,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,147.21. This trade represents a 22.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,318 shares of company stock worth $2,967,254. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on AKAM shares. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

More Akamai Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Akamai Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: DA Davidson raised its price target to $125 and kept a “buy” rating, signaling analyst conviction and adding upside potential relative to the current price. DA Davidson Raises PT

DA Davidson raised its price target to $125 and kept a “buy” rating, signaling analyst conviction and adding upside potential relative to the current price. Positive Sentiment: Zacks highlighted Akamai as a big mover on higher-than-average volume and noted favorable earnings-estimate revision trends — a catalyst that often supports further near-term gains. Zacks: Strength Seen

Zacks highlighted Akamai as a big mover on higher-than-average volume and noted favorable earnings-estimate revision trends — a catalyst that often supports further near-term gains. Positive Sentiment: Market commentary and retail-focused pieces pointed to a strong one-day move (articles note ~9–10% jumps), which can attract momentum investors and trigger additional buying. AAII: Why AKAM Is Up

Market commentary and retail-focused pieces pointed to a strong one-day move (articles note ~9–10% jumps), which can attract momentum investors and trigger additional buying. Positive Sentiment: Shares recently hit a 52-week high, a technical signal that can draw more attention from trend-following funds. Investing.com: 52-Week High

Shares recently hit a 52-week high, a technical signal that can draw more attention from trend-following funds. Neutral Sentiment: Akamai is scheduled to report earnings soon; previews and estimate summaries are circulating — the report could amplify today’s move either way. Earnings Preview

Akamai is scheduled to report earnings soon; previews and estimate summaries are circulating — the report could amplify today’s move either way. Neutral Sentiment: Public short-interest data in recent reports appears to show zeros/NaN (likely a reporting anomaly), so there’s no clear short-covering signal to explain the volume spike. (Watch official exchanges for corrected short-interest figures.)

Public short-interest data in recent reports appears to show zeros/NaN (likely a reporting anomaly), so there’s no clear short-covering signal to explain the volume spike. (Watch official exchanges for corrected short-interest figures.) Negative Sentiment: CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,500 shares at about $108, reducing his stake ~19%. Insider selling can be perceived negatively by some investors even when routine. SEC Form 4

Akamai Technologies Stock Up 6.8%

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $111.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.06. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.51 and a 12-month high of $113.50.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc is a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) services and cloud security solutions designed to optimize and safeguard digital experiences. Leveraging a globally distributed platform, the company accelerates web and mobile content delivery for enterprises, media companies, e-commerce platforms and government agencies. Its edge computing architecture brings processing power closer to end users, reducing latency and improving application performance across geographies.

The company’s core offerings include content acceleration, web and mobile performance optimization, media delivery, and a suite of cybersecurity solutions that protect against DDoS attacks, application-layer threats and bot-driven fraud.

Featured Articles

