Rhumbline Advisers Buys 6,915 Shares of Wintrust Financial Corporation $WTFC

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 196,726 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,915 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $26,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,418,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 417.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 506,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,116,000 after purchasing an additional 408,925 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the second quarter worth about $44,085,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 936,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,149,000 after buying an additional 129,444 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,002,000. 93.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Insider Activity at Wintrust Financial

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Hahnfeld sold 314 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.43, for a total value of $45,665.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,152.21. The trade was a 13.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen M. Boege sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total transaction of $731,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 22,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,349,613.54. This trade represents a 17.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 11,662 shares of company stock worth $1,705,730 over the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wintrust Financial Stock Up 2.1%

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $153.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $146.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.45. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.88. Wintrust Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $89.10 and a 1-year high of $162.96.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 20th. The bank reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $714.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.85 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 12.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Corporation will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wintrust Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 5th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 5th. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WTFC shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $161.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WTFC

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wintrust Financial Corporation is a Chicago?area bank holding company headquartered in Rosemont, Illinois. Through its primary subsidiary, Wintrust Bank, the company operates a network of community banks serving metropolitan Chicago and select markets in southeastern Wisconsin. These locally branded banks provide personalized commercial and consumer banking solutions tailored to small and mid?size businesses, professionals, and individual clients.

The firm’s core offerings include deposit products, commercial and residential lending, treasury management, and mortgage banking services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.