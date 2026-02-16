Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stock Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. $DOC

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,395,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 62,318 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $26,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 18,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 110.3% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 121,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 63,930 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 41.3% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 59,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 17,279 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the second quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 148.5% in the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 16,661 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DOC shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Friday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Healthpeak Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore cut their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.42.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of NYSE DOC opened at $16.70 on Monday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.71 and a 52-week high of $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.97, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.12.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 2.52%.The company had revenue of $719.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.740 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.1017 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.3%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,220.00%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in healthcare-related real estate. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the company owns, develops and acquires a diversified portfolio of properties that cater to the evolving needs of the healthcare industry. Its investments span life science research facilities, medical office buildings and senior housing communities, positioning Healthpeak as a key provider of specialized real estate assets.

Within its life science segment, Healthpeak develops and leases laboratory and research space to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and other life science companies.

