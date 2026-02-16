Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Stake in IDEX Corporation $IEX

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 170,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,314 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in IDEX were worth $27,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of IDEX by 3.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in IDEX by 24.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEX during the 2nd quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 39,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,006,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of IDEX from $211.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on IDEX from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on IDEX from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.22.

IDEX Stock Performance

NYSE:IEX opened at $210.31 on Monday. IDEX Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $153.36 and a fifty-two week high of $217.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $189.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.00.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.06. IDEX had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 13.98%.The company had revenue of $899.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $882.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. IDEX has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.730-1.780 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.150-8.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that IDEX Corporation will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corporation is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in the design, production and distribution of highly engineered fluidics systems, measurement technologies and safety solutions. The company’s core offerings include positive-displacement pumps, flow meters, valves, sampling systems and analytical instruments that serve a wide range of end markets such as water treatment, chemical processing, energy, food and beverage, and life sciences. Through its focus on precision engineering and proprietary material science, IDEX delivers products designed for reliability in demanding applications.

Operations at IDEX are organized into three principal segments.

