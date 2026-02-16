Molina Healthcare, Inc $MOH Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 147,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,096 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $28,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MOH. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 33.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 713.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 19.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 249,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,172,000 after purchasing an additional 40,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,541,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 357 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total value of $51,058.14. Following the transaction, the director owned 11,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,563.04. This trade represents a 3.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Molina Healthcare from $164.00 to $133.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $175.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $158.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $224.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.79.

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $135.20 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $171.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.48. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a 52 week low of $121.06 and a 52 week high of $359.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($3.18). The business had revenue of $11.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.90 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.05 EPS. Molina Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000- EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 24.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc is a managed care company specializing in government-sponsored health insurance programs. The company offers Medicaid managed care plans, Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans, and individual Marketplace plans under the Affordable Care Act. Through an integrated care model, Molina emphasizes preventive and primary care services, care coordination, and disease management to improve health outcomes for its members.

