Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. $ARE

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 328,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,035 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $27,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,195,306,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 89.2% in the second quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,175,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,370,000 after buying an additional 554,236 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,676,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,011,000 after buying an additional 528,575 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,033,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,601,000 after buying an additional 515,405 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 114.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 757,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,020,000 after buying an additional 404,938 shares in the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Up 4.2%

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $52.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.69. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.10 and a 1-year high of $105.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Cuts Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.01. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 47.23%.The firm had revenue of $754.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.250-6.550 EPS. Analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently -34.12%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.73.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sheila K. Mcgrath bought 3,100 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.60 per share, with a total value of $141,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 8,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,675.20. This trade represents a 58.58% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,348,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman directly owned 562,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,342,078.08. The trade was a 4.65% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE) is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of collaborative life science and technology campuses. The company’s properties are designed to support research and innovation by providing specialized laboratory, office and manufacturing space tailored to biotechnology, pharmaceutical, academic and related industries.

Since its founding in 1994, Alexandria has cultivated a diversified portfolio of campuses across leading innovation clusters in North America and Europe.

