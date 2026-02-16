TKO Group Holdings, Inc. $TKO Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 133,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,804 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in TKO Group were worth $26,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TKO. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of TKO Group by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in TKO Group by 840.0% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of TKO Group by 1,360.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TKO Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TKO Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TKO Group news, Director Nick Khan sold 37,425 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.01, for a total value of $7,635,074.25. Following the sale, the director owned 122,868 shares in the company, valued at $25,066,300.68. The trade was a 23.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 32,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.08, for a total value of $6,535,049.76. Following the transaction, the insider owned 104,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,396,155.36. This represents a 23.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 168,224 shares of company stock valued at $34,103,832. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TKO Group Trading Up 3.3%

TKO Group Increases Dividend

Shares of TKO opened at $206.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $206.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.94. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.07 and a 12-month high of $218.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.16 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This is a boost from TKO Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. TKO Group’s payout ratio is currently 119.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TKO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded TKO Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 31st. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TKO Group in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $227.00 target price on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.73.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TKO

TKO Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO) is a global sports and entertainment company formed in 2023 through the combination of two major combat-sports businesses. The company brings together the mixed martial arts organization UFC and the sports entertainment business WWE under a single publicly traded holding company. TKO owns and manages a portfolio of live-event franchises, intellectual property, and media rights centered on combat and sports-entertainment content.

TKO’s core activities include the promotion and production of live events, the licensing and sale of broadcasting and streaming rights, and the development and commercialization of branded consumer products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TKO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TKO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.