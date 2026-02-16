Chevron Corporation $CVX Shares Bought by Capital Planning Advisors LLC

Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,721,477,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Chevron by 27.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,627,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,047,900,000 after buying an additional 4,279,918 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 14,194.2% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,722,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $532,984,000 after buying an additional 3,696,177 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its position in shares of Chevron by 2.9% in the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 122,064,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,478,458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454,258 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,125,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,417,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218,283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $174.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.00.

View Our Latest Report on Chevron

Chevron Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of CVX opened at $183.65 on Monday. Chevron Corporation has a 52-week low of $132.04 and a 52-week high of $186.52. The stock has a market cap of $369.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $162.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $45.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.18 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $7.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 102.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CTO Thomas Ryder Booth sold 6,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.43, for a total transaction of $1,070,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,932.68. This trade represents a 92.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Mark A. Nelson sold 45,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.17, for a total value of $7,976,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 7,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,231.37. The trade was a 86.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 793,163 shares of company stock valued at $127,920,502. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron’s core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.