Holcim Ltd Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Short Interest Update

Holcim Ltd Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 77,754 shares, an increase of 30.5% from the January 15th total of 59,574 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 176,594 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company's stock are sold short.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Holcim from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Holcim in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Holcim in a research report on Monday, January 12th. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded Holcim from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.80 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Holcim from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HCMLY opened at $18.14 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.00. Holcim has a fifty-two week low of $15.14 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Holcim is a global building materials and solutions company headquartered in Switzerland that produces and supplies cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, asphalt and a range of prefabricated and construction-related products and services. Its offerings are aimed at construction and infrastructure markets, serving contractors, developers, municipalities and industrial customers with materials for residential, commercial and civil engineering projects.

The company traces its modern form to the 2015 combination of Swiss cement maker Holcim and France’s Lafarge, which created one of the world’s largest building-materials groups; the combined enterprise later simplified its name to Holcim.

