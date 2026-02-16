Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stake in Chart Industries, Inc. $GTLS

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 143,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,770 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Chart Industries were worth $28,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,085,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,804,000 after buying an additional 65,078 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chart Industries during the second quarter valued at about $92,901,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Chart Industries by 4.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 558,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,036,000 after acquiring an additional 22,556 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 327,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,866,000 after purchasing an additional 18,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 269.1% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 313,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,599,000 after purchasing an additional 228,479 shares during the period.

Chart Industries Price Performance

GTLS opened at $206.86 on Monday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.60 and a twelve month high of $208.24. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 252.27, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GTLS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.10.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc (NYSE: GTLS) is a leading global manufacturer of engineered equipment for the storage, distribution and end-use of hydrocarbon and industrial gases. The company specializes in cryogenic systems and components, serving key markets such as energy, chemical processing, industrial gas, food and beverage, and medical gases. Chart’s product portfolio includes large-scale cryogenic storage tanks, vaporizers, heat exchangers and pump systems designed to maintain gases in liquid and gaseous states under extreme conditions.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Ball Ground, Georgia, Chart Industries has evolved through targeted acquisitions and organic growth to expand its technological capabilities and geographic reach.

