CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) Short Interest Down 16.2% in January

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 81,808 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the January 15th total of 97,677 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company's shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 43,868 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

CF Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CFBK opened at $31.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. CF Bankshares has a 1-year low of $19.22 and a 1-year high of $34.33. The company has a market cap of $202.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.42.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The savings and loans company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. CF Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 13.82%.The business had revenue of $10.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.94 million.

CF Bankshares Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CF Bankshares

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from CF Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. CF Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFBK. CWM LLC purchased a new position in CF Bankshares in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CF Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of CF Bankshares by 1,305.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,729 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in CF Bankshares during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. 41.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CFBK shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded CF Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of CF Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

CF Bankshares Company Profile

CF Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Wichita, Kansas. Through its primary subsidiary, Community First Bank, Wichita, N.A., the company provides a broad range of financial services to individuals, businesses and agricultural clients. CF Bankshares emphasizes community-oriented banking, combining local market knowledge with a personalized approach to customer relationships.

The company’s offerings include traditional deposit accounts such as checking, savings and money market products, along with a variety of commercial and consumer lending solutions.

Further Reading

