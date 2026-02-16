Cosner Financial Group LLC Takes $566,000 Position in Danaher Corporation $DHR

Cosner Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,853 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000. Danaher comprises approximately 0.3% of Cosner Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DHR. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth about $27,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on DHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. HSBC lifted their price target on Danaher from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Leerink Partners increased their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, December 29th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In related news, Director Teri List sold 3,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total value of $746,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 20,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,702,593. This represents a 13.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR stock opened at $212.37 on Monday. Danaher Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $171.00 and a fifty-two week high of $242.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $228.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $150.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.14, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.91.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.09. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 14.71%.The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher’s portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.