Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CMMB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 16,753 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the January 15th total of 13,222 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,316 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Chemomab Therapeutics stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CMMB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 51,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned about 0.84% of Chemomab Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMMB opened at $1.51 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.62. Chemomab Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $8.24. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.56.

CMMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Chemomab Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation antibody therapies. The company leverages a proprietary antibody engineering platform to generate novel bi- and multi-specific antibodies with applications in oncology, infectious diseases and inflammatory disorders. By combining cutting-edge discovery tools with translational research, Chemomab aims to advance promising candidates from early proof-of-concept through clinical development.

Among its pipeline programs, Chemomab is advancing antibody candidates designed to target key tumor antigens and pathogen-specific epitopes.

