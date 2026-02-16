LSV Asset Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Crane NXT, Co. $CXT

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,557 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Crane NXT were worth $7,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CXT. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crane NXT by 141.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Crane NXT during the third quarter worth $28,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in Crane NXT in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crane NXT in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Crane NXT by 423.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crane NXT alerts:

Crane NXT News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Crane NXT this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations — Crane NXT reported $1.27 EPS vs. ~$1.25 consensus and revenue of $476.9M (up ~19.5% YoY), driven by broad demand and strategic wins. This topline beat is a near-term positive for cash flow and growth visibility. Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT) Beats Q4 CY2025 Sales Expectations

Q4 results beat expectations — Crane NXT reported $1.27 EPS vs. ~$1.25 consensus and revenue of $476.9M (up ~19.5% YoY), driven by broad demand and strategic wins. This topline beat is a near-term positive for cash flow and growth visibility. Positive Sentiment: Dividend increase — management raised the quarterly dividend to $0.18 (a ~5.9% bump), signaling confidence in cash generation and returning more capital to shareholders. (Ex?div date Feb 27; pay Mar 11.)

Dividend increase — management raised the quarterly dividend to $0.18 (a ~5.9% bump), signaling confidence in cash generation and returning more capital to shareholders. (Ex?div date Feb 27; pay Mar 11.) Positive Sentiment: 2026 sales growth outlook — the company outlined a 4%–6% sales growth range for FY?2026 and highlighted accelerating international currency demand, which supports revenue momentum outside the U.S. Crane NXT outlines 4%–6% 2026 sales growth as international currency demand accelerates

2026 sales growth outlook — the company outlined a 4%–6% sales growth range for FY?2026 and highlighted accelerating international currency demand, which supports revenue momentum outside the U.S. Neutral Sentiment: Investor materials available — management hosted the Q4 earnings call and provided a slide deck and presentation that give detail on segment performance and strategic initiatives for authentication and product wins. Useful for modeling, but neutral until guidance is reconciled. Crane NXT, Co. 2025 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Presentation

Investor materials available — management hosted the Q4 earnings call and provided a slide deck and presentation that give detail on segment performance and strategic initiatives for authentication and product wins. Useful for modeling, but neutral until guidance is reconciled. Negative Sentiment: FY?2026 EPS guidance missed consensus — management set EPS guidance of $4.10–$4.40 vs. the ~$4.48 Street estimate, which likely prompted profit?taking given the beat?and?raise dynamic many investors expect. (Revenue guidance range was roughly in line with consensus.)

FY?2026 EPS guidance missed consensus — management set EPS guidance of $4.10–$4.40 vs. the ~$4.48 Street estimate, which likely prompted profit?taking given the beat?and?raise dynamic many investors expect. (Revenue guidance range was roughly in line with consensus.) Negative Sentiment: Margin pressures and currency/mix risks — commentary and analyst writeups flagged margin headwinds (costs, mix, and FX translation) that temper the beat and raise narrative and could compress near?term margins. CXT Q4 Deep Dive: Currency Demand, Authentication Advances, and Margin Pressures Shape Outlook

Crane NXT Price Performance

Crane NXT stock opened at $52.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.18. Crane NXT, Co. has a 12-month low of $41.54 and a 12-month high of $69.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.63.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. Crane NXT had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The business had revenue of $476.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Crane NXT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from Crane NXT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. Crane NXT’s payout ratio is 27.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Crane NXT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Crane NXT to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $73.00 price target on shares of Crane NXT in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Crane NXT in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Crane NXT in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CXT

Crane NXT Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers’ important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions. The Crane Currency segment provides advanced security solutions based on proprietary technology for securing physical products, including banknotes, consumer goods, and industrial products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crane NXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane NXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.