LSV Asset Management Has $4.92 Million Holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. $CGBD

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Free Report) by 54.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 393,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467,113 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending were worth $4,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Carlyle Secured Lending during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Carlyle Secured Lending by 1,011.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank bought a new position in Carlyle Secured Lending during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carlyle Secured Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 24.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGBD opened at $11.92 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.81. Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.55 and a fifty-two week high of $18.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CGBD shares. B. Riley Financial decreased their price objective on Carlyle Secured Lending from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Carlyle Secured Lending from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending in a research note on Monday, December 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carlyle Secured Lending presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.80.

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc (NASDAQ: CGBD) is a closed-end, non-diversified business development company that provides customized debt financing solutions to middle-market companies. Chartered under the Investment Company Act of 1940, the company invests primarily in floating-rate senior secured loans, including first-lien, unitranche and one-stop structures. Its objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation through disciplined credit selection and active portfolio management.

The firm focuses on U.S.

