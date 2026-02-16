Texas Yale Capital Corp. Acquires 25,621 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. $EPD

Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,817,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,621 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners makes up approximately 1.8% of Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $56,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EPD. Tred Avon Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,015,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 10.0% during the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 678,769 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,225,000 after acquiring an additional 61,669 shares in the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth $657,000. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 90.4% in the second quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. now owns 22,671 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 10,764 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 118.9% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,407,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $74,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 4.9%

Shares of EPD stock opened at $37.16 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.94 and a 200 day moving average of $32.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $27.77 and a 1-year high of $37.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.60.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.44 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 30th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.9%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.71%.

Enterprise Products Partners declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 30th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas producer to buy up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Monday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Insider Activity at Enterprise Products Partners

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 15,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.09 per share, for a total transaction of $481,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 173,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,570,374.74. This represents a 9.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) is a Houston-based master limited partnership that provides midstream energy services across North America. The company owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines, storage facilities, processing plants and export terminals that transport and handle natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil and refined and petrochemical products. Its core activities include gathering and transportation, fractionation of NGLs, natural gas processing, crude oil and condensate pipelines, and marine and terminal services that enable domestic distribution and exports.

Enterprise serves a diverse set of customers including producers, refiners, petrochemical companies, marketers and end users.

