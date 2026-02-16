Tobam Sells 4,619 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. $EA

Tobam trimmed its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,651 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 4,619 shares during the quarter. Electronic Arts accounts for 2.4% of Tobam’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Tobam’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $6,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EA. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 167.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 19,306 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 12,076 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 150.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.8% during the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 37.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,148 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts
In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.26, for a total transaction of $1,021,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 38,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,937,135.08. This represents a 11.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.30, for a total value of $245,160.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 32,360 shares in the company, valued at $6,611,148. This trade represents a 3.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 115,069 shares of company stock worth $23,194,130. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Electronic Arts Stock Up 0.1%
Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $200.62 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.21 billion, a PE ratio of 75.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.74. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.02 and a 52-week high of $204.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.
Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.
Electronic Arts Profile
Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ: EA) is a global interactive entertainment company headquartered in Redwood City, California. Founded in 1982 by Trip Hawkins, EA develops, publishes and distributes video games and related content for a variety of platforms, including consoles, personal computers and mobile devices. The company combines in-house development, partnerships and studio acquisitions to create and maintain a portfolio of entertainment properties and live-service experiences for players worldwide.
EA’s product lineup spans several well-known franchises and genres.
