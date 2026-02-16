5,750 Shares in Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB Purchased by Tobam

Tobam bought a new stake in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALAB. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 374.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its holdings in Astera Labs by 46,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Astera Labs by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Astera Labs by 141.5% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Astera Labs in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Astera Labs from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Astera Labs in a research report on Friday, November 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.89.

In other news, Director Manuel Alba sold 150,000 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.18, for a total transaction of $24,927,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,574,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,650,077.64. The trade was a 8.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat consensus (revenue and EPS ahead) and management gave solid Q1 guidance, supporting the growth narrative tied to AI/hyperscaler demand. ALAB Stock Dips 31% Post Q4 Earnings

Q4 results beat consensus (revenue and EPS ahead) and management gave solid Q1 guidance, supporting the growth narrative tied to AI/hyperscaler demand. Positive Sentiment: Northland Securities reiterated an Outperform rating and published multi-quarter EPS projections plus a $195 price target — a bullish analyst signal that supports upside if execution continues. MarketBeat – Northland Estimates

Northland Securities reiterated an Outperform rating and published multi-quarter EPS projections plus a $195 price target — a bullish analyst signal that supports upside if execution continues. Neutral Sentiment: Several deep-dive writeups and the Q4 earnings transcript are available for investors parsing the details (growth, product cadence, Scorpio X timing). These are useful for assessing whether margin pressures are one-off or structural. Earnings Call Transcript

Several deep-dive writeups and the Q4 earnings transcript are available for investors parsing the details (growth, product cadence, Scorpio X timing). These are useful for assessing whether margin pressures are one-off or structural. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest reports in the feed show anomalous “0 shares / NaN” values across dates — data appears erroneous and provides no reliable signal on short pressure. (Treat short-interest figures cautiously.)

Short-interest reports in the feed show anomalous “0 shares / NaN” values across dates — data appears erroneous and provides no reliable signal on short pressure. (Treat short-interest figures cautiously.) Negative Sentiment: Investors sold aggressively after management flagged margin headwinds and rising operating expenses; multiple outlets report a sharp post-earnings drop as traders re-priced the stock despite the beat. ALAB Stock Slides

Investors sold aggressively after management flagged margin headwinds and rising operating expenses; multiple outlets report a sharp post-earnings drop as traders re-priced the stock despite the beat. Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrade / notes and reports of a gap-down move amplified the sell-off — negative research and headlines can pressure sentiment even when fundamentals look strong. Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Analyst downgrade / notes and reports of a gap-down move amplified the sell-off — negative research and headlines can pressure sentiment even when fundamentals look strong. Negative Sentiment: Coverage pieces explain the paradox: stellar revenue growth but margin guidance and near-term opex make the print look less clean, prompting profit-taking and volatility. Why Stock Crashed Despite Strong Earnings

ALAB stock opened at $129.32 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.83. The stock has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.00, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.51. Astera Labs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.13 and a fifty-two week high of $262.90.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $270.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.46 million. Astera Labs had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Astera Labs has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.530-0.540 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company’s product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

