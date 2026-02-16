Southeast Asset Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated $AFL

Southeast Asset Advisors LLC decreased its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,238 shares during the quarter. Aflac comprises about 1.6% of Southeast Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $15,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AFL. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 202.0% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aflac by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 762,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,169,000 after acquiring an additional 36,642 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 3.6% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 103,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac by 2.1% in the third quarter. Moment Partners LLC now owns 6,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Steven Kent Beaver sold 5,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.53, for a total transaction of $601,538.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 38,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,202,447.04. This trade represents a 12.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 15,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $1,776,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 230,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,837,056. This represents a 6.43% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 24,806 shares of company stock valued at $2,755,248 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $120.00 target price on Aflac in a research report on Monday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $119.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Aflac in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Finally, Mizuho set a $107.00 price objective on Aflac in a report on Monday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.91.

Aflac stock opened at $114.82 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.72 and a 200-day moving average of $109.23. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $96.95 and a 52-week high of $119.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.67.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.12). Aflac had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 21.24%.The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated (American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus) is a provider of supplemental insurance products designed to help policyholders manage out-of-pocket health care and living expenses. The company underwrites a range of individual and group policies that typically pay cash benefits directly to insureds when covered events occur, enabling greater financial flexibility for medical treatment, hospital stays, critical illness, and related costs. Aflac’s product mix includes supplemental health insurance, life insurance and other specialty coverages intended to complement primary medical plans.

Founded in the mid-20th century and headquartered in Columbus, Georgia, Aflac distributes its products through a combination of employer-sponsored programs, independent brokers and agents, and direct marketing.

