Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 on March 4th

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share on Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 18th.

Hasbro has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years. Hasbro has a dividend payout ratio of 60.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hasbro to earn $4.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.2%.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $102.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89. Hasbro has a 12 month low of $49.00 and a 12 month high of $106.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.16. The stock has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of -43.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.56.

Trending Headlines about Hasbro

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.52. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 127.21% and a negative net margin of 6.86%.The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Hasbro will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Hasbro this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade/price-target boost — Monness Crespi & Hardt raised its Hasbro price target to $120 (from $90) and kept a Buy rating, signaling analyst confidence in the company’s rebound and implying meaningful upside. Monness Crespi price-target note

Analyst upgrade/price-target boost — Monness Crespi & Hardt raised its Hasbro price target to $120 (from $90) and kept a Buy rating, signaling analyst confidence in the company’s rebound and implying meaningful upside. Positive Sentiment: Earnings and momentum — Hasbro posted a sizeable beat (Q report: $1.51 EPS vs. $0.99 expected; revenue $1.45B vs. $1.26B) and hit a one?year high after the results, validating stronger-than-expected demand and improving top-line momentum. Earnings beat / 1-year high

Earnings and momentum — Hasbro posted a sizeable beat (Q report: $1.51 EPS vs. $0.99 expected; revenue $1.45B vs. $1.26B) and hit a one?year high after the results, validating stronger-than-expected demand and improving top-line momentum. Positive Sentiment: Management highlights growth drivers — CEO Chris Cocks emphasized Wizards of the Coast, hobby gaming, and digital initiatives as accelerating growth levers in recent interviews, supporting investor confidence in sustainable revenue expansion. AOL CEO interview Yahoo Finance video

Management highlights growth drivers — CEO Chris Cocks emphasized Wizards of the Coast, hobby gaming, and digital initiatives as accelerating growth levers in recent interviews, supporting investor confidence in sustainable revenue expansion. Positive Sentiment: New product/licensing catalysts — Hasbro is rolling out collectible/collector-focused releases (Marvel Legends “Secret Wars” figures and new Black Series Mandalorian & Grogu figures), which support short-term revenues and licensing strength. Marvel Legends figures Mandalorian & Grogu figures

New product/licensing catalysts — Hasbro is rolling out collectible/collector-focused releases (Marvel Legends “Secret Wars” figures and new Black Series Mandalorian & Grogu figures), which support short-term revenues and licensing strength. Positive Sentiment: Content monetization push — Hasbro Entertainment and Animaj launched “Lumee” to rethink monetization of kids’ content online, signaling efforts to diversify digital revenue and increase lifetime value from IP. Lumee launch

Content monetization push — Hasbro Entertainment and Animaj launched “Lumee” to rethink monetization of kids’ content online, signaling efforts to diversify digital revenue and increase lifetime value from IP. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data appears unreliable — recent entries show a large increase but report 0 shares/NaN changes and a 0.0 days ratio; this looks like a data glitch and doesn’t provide a meaningful short-sentiment signal today.

Short-interest data appears unreliable — recent entries show a large increase but report 0 shares/NaN changes and a 0.0 days ratio; this looks like a data glitch and doesn’t provide a meaningful short-sentiment signal today. Negative Sentiment: Lawsuit risk — A new suit accuses Hasbro of overprinting Magic: The Gathering cards, which could raise legal costs, regulatory scrutiny, or fan/retailer pushback if it advances; monitor legal developments for potential financial or reputational impact. Lawsuit article

Hasbro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc is a global play and entertainment company, known for designing, manufacturing and marketing a diverse portfolio of toys, games and consumer products. Founded in 1923 as Hassenfeld Brothers and headquartered in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, the company has grown into one of the foremost names in the toy industry, with a presence in retail, digital and entertainment channels worldwide.

The company’s brand portfolio features iconic properties such as Monopoly, Play-Doh, Nerf, My Little Pony and Transformers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.