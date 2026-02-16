Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,776,307 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 724,832 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for about 0.4% of Vanguard Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of International Business Machines worth $27,024,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $27,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID increased its position in International Business Machines by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Capital Management purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer set a $380.00 price target on International Business Machines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group set a $317.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $304.00 target price on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $304.00 per share, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 9,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,432. This trade represents a 12.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about International Business Machines

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Positive Sentiment: IBM says it will triple U.S. entry-level hiring in 2026, recasting junior roles for the AI era — a sign management is investing in talent to scale AI initiatives and support growth despite automation risk. IBM tripling Gen Z hiring

IBM says it will triple U.S. entry-level hiring in 2026, recasting junior roles for the AI era — a sign management is investing in talent to scale AI initiatives and support growth despite automation risk. Positive Sentiment: Confluent shareholders approved the merger agreement with an IBM subsidiary, clearing a regulatory/transactional hurdle that supports IBM’s data-streaming and hybrid cloud strategy if the deal closes. Confluent shareholders approve IBM acquisition

Confluent shareholders approved the merger agreement with an IBM subsidiary, clearing a regulatory/transactional hurdle that supports IBM’s data-streaming and hybrid cloud strategy if the deal closes. Positive Sentiment: Product/technology updates — IBM highlighted AI-related enhancements to FlashSystem storage and QRadar security, reinforcing its enterprise storage/security positioning that supports recurring revenue and cross-sell into large customers. IBM AI FlashSystem And QRadar Updates

Product/technology updates — IBM highlighted AI-related enhancements to FlashSystem storage and QRadar security, reinforcing its enterprise storage/security positioning that supports recurring revenue and cross-sell into large customers. Neutral Sentiment: IBM has been a trending stock on retail news sites and equity screens — heightened attention can amplify moves in either direction but doesn’t imply fundamental change on its own. Zacks trending stock note

IBM has been a trending stock on retail news sites and equity screens — heightened attention can amplify moves in either direction but doesn’t imply fundamental change on its own. Neutral Sentiment: Small institutional portfolio moves: Advisors Asset Management disclosed a modest trimming of IBM (~-20.9k shares in the 12/31/25 13F update) — routine reweights can add volume but aren’t necessarily a directional signal. Quiver Quant fund update

Small institutional portfolio moves: Advisors Asset Management disclosed a modest trimming of IBM (~-20.9k shares in the 12/31/25 13F update) — routine reweights can add volume but aren’t necessarily a directional signal. Negative Sentiment: Unusual options activity: traders bought a large block of put options (56,108 contracts, ~+42% vs. average), signaling elevated hedging or directional bearish bets that can amplify downside moves. (No article link available)

Unusual options activity: traders bought a large block of put options (56,108 contracts, ~+42% vs. average), signaling elevated hedging or directional bearish bets that can amplify downside moves. (No article link available) Negative Sentiment: Short-seller criticism: veteran short seller Jim Chanos publicly called IBM “an AI risk, not an AI leader,” arguing market expectations for IBM’s AI leadership may be overstated — this negative publicity could pressure sentiment and invite further sell-side scrutiny. Chanos calls IBM an AI risk

International Business Machines Stock Up 1.1%

NYSE:IBM opened at $262.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $299.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.20. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1-year low of $214.50 and a 1-year high of $324.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.69.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $0.19. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.15% and a net margin of 15.69%.The company had revenue of $19.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 60.27%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM’s principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.