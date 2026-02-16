M&G PLC Decreases Position in Ferrovial SE $FER

M&G PLC reduced its position in shares of Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 680,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,518 shares during the period. M&G PLC’s holdings in Ferrovial were worth $39,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrovial in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Credit Industriel ET Commercial acquired a new stake in Ferrovial during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ferrovial during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ferrovial by 9,326.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in Ferrovial during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FER opened at $72.63 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.25. Ferrovial SE has a twelve month low of $40.46 and a twelve month high of $74.79.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th were paid a $0.077 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 5th.

FER has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Ferrovial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings raised Ferrovial from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “buy (a-)” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.30 price target (up previously from $72.10) on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Friday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.30.

Ferrovial, SA is a Spanish multinational infrastructure company headquartered in Madrid that develops, constructs, operates and maintains transport and urban infrastructure. Its core activities include the design and construction of large civil engineering projects, the development and operation of transport concessions such as toll roads and airports, and the provision of urban and industrial services and maintenance. The company typically operates through long-term concession and public-private partnership models, combining construction expertise with asset management and operations.

Within its operating model, Ferrovial’s business spans construction contracting, concession management and services.

