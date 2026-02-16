Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Makes New Investment in iShares Gold Trust $IAU

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 42,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,122,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Axecap Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. Axecap Investments LLC now owns 14,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.8% in the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 7,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Sincerus Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sincerus Advisory LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 15,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $94.75 on Monday. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $53.44 and a fifty-two week high of $104.40. The business's fifty day moving average is $87.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.27. The firm has a market cap of $80.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.09.

Key Stories Impacting iShares Gold Trust

About iShares Gold Trust

Here are the key news stories impacting iShares Gold Trust this week:

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust's custodian on behalf of the Trust. The sponsor of the Trust is iShares Delaware Trust Sponsor LLC (the Sponsor), which is an indirect subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc The trustee of the Trust is The Bank of New York Mellon (the Trustee) and the custodian of the Trust is JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A., London branch (the Custodian).

