lululemon athletica inc. $LULU Stock Holdings Increased by M&G PLC

M&G PLC raised its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 32.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 303,881 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,247 shares during the quarter. M&G PLC’s holdings in lululemon athletica were worth $54,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new position in shares of lululemon athletica in the 2nd quarter worth $17,747,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of lululemon athletica by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 6,002 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of lululemon athletica by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC acquired a new stake in lululemon athletica during the 2nd quarter worth about $470,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in lululemon athletica by 2,598.9% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 475,957 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $84,687,000 after buying an additional 458,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.
Key Headlines Impacting lululemon athletica
Here are the key news stories impacting lululemon athletica this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised near?term quarterly EPS forecasts for lululemon (Q3 2027 to $2.60 from $2.50; Q3 2028 to $2.75 from $2.66), which signals modest upside to short?term earnings expectations even as the firm retains a “Hold” rating. (No external link provided)
- Neutral Sentiment: Zacks made small downward tweaks to some other-quarter estimates (Q4 2027 and Q4 2028 cuts are minor) and kept a Hold rating — a mixed analyst view that should temper but not radically change forward EPS consensus (~$14.36 FY). (No external link provided)
- Negative Sentiment: A wave of customer complaints and media stories reporting new Lululemon leggings being “see?through” has surfaced across outlets; the quality/fit controversy is hitting sentiment and prompted a pullback in the stock earlier this week. lululemon athletica Faces Fresh Quality Complaints Over Yoga Pants Lululemon stock falls after another see-through leggings controversy More ‘see-through’ issues surface for Lululemon, and the stock is taking a hit
- Negative Sentiment: Media coverage is broad (MSN, Newsweek, Seeking Alpha) and includes commentary that the product issues raise reputational and execution risk; Seeking Alpha calls out leadership uncertainty as a reason investors should be patient despite valuation arguments. lululemon: Historically Undervalued, But Leadership Uncertainty Demands Patience Another pair of Lululemon leggings being called see-through
- Negative Sentiment: Coverage of the complaints coincided with a sharper intraday decline reported by market commentators, amplifying the short?term technical pressure on the stock as investors price in potential returns, recalls or reputational damage. Lululemon (LULU) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on lululemon athletica
lululemon athletica Price Performance
LULU opened at $176.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.01. lululemon athletica inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.25 and a fifty-two week high of $393.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $196.09 and a 200-day moving average of $185.41.
lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 15.72%.The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.920-13.020 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.660-4.760 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
In other lululemon athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 13,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $2,756,244.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,872. This represents a 71.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.
lululemon athletica Company Profile
lululemon athletica inc. is a design-focused athletic apparel company known for performance-oriented apparel, footwear and accessories. The company’s product portfolio centers on technical apparel for yoga, running, training and everyday active lifestyle use and includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, underwear, bags and a growing footwear assortment. lululemon emphasizes fabric science and product innovation, marketing garments that blend performance features with lifestyle styling.
Products are developed in-house and produced through a network of third-party manufacturers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than lululemon athletica
- I’m 70 With $1.5M: Would Converting $120K a Year to a Roth Be Smart or a Costly Mistake? (Ask An Advisor)
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Trump & Musk’s Secret Bet on Silver — Exposed
- URGENT: Sell this stock immediately
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for lululemon athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for lululemon athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.