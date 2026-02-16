lululemon athletica inc. $LULU Stock Holdings Increased by M&G PLC

M&G PLC raised its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 32.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 303,881 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,247 shares during the quarter. M&G PLC’s holdings in lululemon athletica were worth $54,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new position in shares of lululemon athletica in the 2nd quarter worth $17,747,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of lululemon athletica by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 6,002 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of lululemon athletica by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC acquired a new stake in lululemon athletica during the 2nd quarter worth about $470,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in lululemon athletica by 2,598.9% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 475,957 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $84,687,000 after buying an additional 458,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Get lululemon athletica alerts:

Key Headlines Impacting lululemon athletica

Here are the key news stories impacting lululemon athletica this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LULU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. UBS Group set a $206.00 target price on lululemon athletica in a report on Wednesday, December 31st. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price target on lululemon athletica from $230.00 to $206.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on lululemon athletica from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of lululemon athletica in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, thirty have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, lululemon athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.05.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on lululemon athletica

lululemon athletica Price Performance

LULU opened at $176.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.01. lululemon athletica inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.25 and a fifty-two week high of $393.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $196.09 and a 200-day moving average of $185.41.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 15.72%.The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.920-13.020 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.660-4.760 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other lululemon athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 13,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $2,756,244.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,872. This represents a 71.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica Company Profile

(Free Report)

lululemon athletica inc. is a design-focused athletic apparel company known for performance-oriented apparel, footwear and accessories. The company’s product portfolio centers on technical apparel for yoga, running, training and everyday active lifestyle use and includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, underwear, bags and a growing footwear assortment. lululemon emphasizes fabric science and product innovation, marketing garments that blend performance features with lifestyle styling.

Products are developed in-house and produced through a network of third-party manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for lululemon athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for lululemon athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.