Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 1,522,823 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. $DASH

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,712,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,522,823 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of DoorDash worth $11,617,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in DoorDash by 284.0% during the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 2,760.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in DoorDash by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in DoorDash in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in DoorDash in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DASH. Wolfe Research set a $270.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $239.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $253.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.24.

DoorDash Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DASH opened at $160.34 on Monday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.40 and a 1 year high of $285.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $213.26 and its 200 day moving average is $233.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.39 and a beta of 1.78.

Trending Headlines about DoorDash

Here are the key news stories impacting DoorDash this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst/independent bullish notes reiterate BUY at discounted levels, arguing valuation and long-term growth justify owning DASH ahead of earnings. Read More.

Analyst/independent bullish notes reiterate BUY at discounted levels, arguing valuation and long-term growth justify owning DASH ahead of earnings. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Grocery and retail partnerships remain a growth tailwind — sector coverage on Kroger’s turnaround highlights DoorDash as a continuing last-mile partner, underscoring recurring GOV opportunity from grocery fulfillment. Read More.

Grocery and retail partnerships remain a growth tailwind — sector coverage on Kroger’s turnaround highlights DoorDash as a continuing last-mile partner, underscoring recurring GOV opportunity from grocery fulfillment. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Resolution of fraud schemes tied to phantom orders (sentencing reported) reduces an ongoing loss/operational risk and supports margin stability. Read More.

Resolution of fraud schemes tied to phantom orders (sentencing reported) reduces an ongoing loss/operational risk and supports margin stability. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Waymo is paying gig workers (including DoorDash drivers) to close robotaxi doors — demonstrates the value and flexibility of the Dasher workforce, but payments go to drivers (not DoorDash directly), so corporate revenue impact is unclear. Read More.

Waymo is paying gig workers (including DoorDash drivers) to close robotaxi doors — demonstrates the value and flexibility of the Dasher workforce, but payments go to drivers (not DoorDash directly), so corporate revenue impact is unclear. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Q4 preview/earnings expectations: previews show an in-line quarter is likely (Bank of America/Proactive), keeping guidance risk moderate heading into the Feb. 18 report. Read More.

Q4 preview/earnings expectations: previews show an in-line quarter is likely (Bank of America/Proactive), keeping guidance risk moderate heading into the Feb. 18 report. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest items circulating look inconsistent/erroneous (zeros/NaN), so current short-interest headlines are noisy and unlikely to be a reliable near-term driver until clarified.

Short-interest items circulating look inconsistent/erroneous (zeros/NaN), so current short-interest headlines are noisy and unlikely to be a reliable near-term driver until clarified. Negative Sentiment: Multiple driver-related safety incidents and arrests (stabbing attempt, accidental shooting, delivery-related arrests) are generating adverse headlines and reputational risk that can pressure the stock. Read More. | Read More.

Multiple driver-related safety incidents and arrests (stabbing attempt, accidental shooting, delivery-related arrests) are generating adverse headlines and reputational risk that can pressure the stock. Read More. | Read More. Negative Sentiment: Fatal hit?and?run coverage and related family lawsuits spotlight potential litigation and regulatory exposure that could create headline risk and legal costs. Read More.

Fatal hit?and?run coverage and related family lawsuits spotlight potential litigation and regulatory exposure that could create headline risk and legal costs. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares recently — investors sometimes view insider sales negatively when combined with other near-term headwinds. Read More.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

In other DoorDash news, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.59, for a total value of $3,068,850.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 874,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,838,256.70. The trade was a 1.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 45,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total value of $9,491,144.10. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 604,135 shares of company stock worth $124,509,080. Insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc operates a technology-driven logistics and food-delivery marketplace that connects consumers, merchants and independent delivery contractors. The company’s core service enables customers to order from local restaurants and retailers through its app and website while DoorDash handles last-mile fulfillment via its network of drivers, known as “Dashers.” Over time the platform has broadened beyond restaurant deliveries to include groceries, convenience items and retail deliveries, positioning DoorDash as a broader on-demand logistics provider for consumer goods.

In addition to its marketplace, DoorDash offers a suite of products and services for consumers and businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.