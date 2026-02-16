Burlington Stores, Inc. $BURL Shares Sold by Zions Bancorporation National Association UT

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT trimmed its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,777 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $3,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BURL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the second quarter worth about $171,893,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,782,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,070,000 after acquiring an additional 232,358 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,702,000. SRS Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 15.9% in the second quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 1,472,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,478,000 after buying an additional 201,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 24,122.9% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 84,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,723,000 after buying an additional 84,430 shares during the last quarter.

BURL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Burlington Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.94.

Shares of BURL stock opened at $302.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.89. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.92 and a 12-month high of $318.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 41.02% and a net margin of 5.01%.The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Burlington Stores has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.500-4.70 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 9.690-9.890 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

Burlington Stores, Inc is an American off-price retailer that sells apparel and home goods at discounted prices. The company’s merchandise assortment includes clothing for women, men and children, plus baby products, footwear, accessories, beauty items, toys and home décor. Burlington’s merchandising strategy focuses on offering branded and private-label goods at lower prices than traditional department stores by sourcing excess inventory, closeouts and opportunistic buys from manufacturers and other retailers.

The business traces its roots to the Burlington Coat Factory name established in the early 1970s and has since evolved into a broader off-price retailer that carries a wide range of seasonal and everyday merchandise.

