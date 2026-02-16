Tobam Sells 4,543 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. $NBIX

Tobam decreased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,543 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 120.5% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 143.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 4,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.65, for a total transaction of $698,628.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 43,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,929,608.25. This represents a 9.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie V. Norwalk sold 1,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total transaction of $184,557.10. Following the sale, the director owned 6,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,606.51. This represents a 16.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,966 shares of company stock valued at $8,625,166. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NBIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $146.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $203.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $188.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.42.

Here are the key news stories impacting Neurocrine Biosciences this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple analysts reiterated Buy/Outperform ratings and raised some price targets (Citigroup to $204, Bank of America reiterated Buy with a $190 target, Needham nudged to $185), signaling continued confidence in Ingrezza durability and pipeline upside. Analyst moves (Benzinga / TipRanks)

Multiple analysts reiterated Buy/Outperform ratings and raised some price targets (Citigroup to $204, Bank of America reiterated Buy with a $190 target, Needham nudged to $185), signaling continued confidence in Ingrezza durability and pipeline upside. Positive Sentiment: Q4 revenue grew strongly (~28% YoY to ~$805.5M) and company commentary highlighted Ingrezza sales growth and emerging uptake of pipeline assets — supports longer-term revenue trajectory. Earnings highlights (Yahoo)

Q4 revenue grew strongly (~28% YoY to ~$805.5M) and company commentary highlighted Ingrezza sales growth and emerging uptake of pipeline assets — supports longer-term revenue trajectory. Neutral Sentiment: Deeper analysis pieces discuss growth beyond Ingrezza and portfolio opportunities that could drive medium-term upside but caution that 2026 may be less eventful. Useful for investors assessing longer-horizon thesis. Seeking Alpha: Growth Beyond Ingrezza

Deeper analysis pieces discuss growth beyond Ingrezza and portfolio opportunities that could drive medium-term upside but caution that 2026 may be less eventful. Useful for investors assessing longer-horizon thesis. Neutral Sentiment: Full Q4 earnings call transcripts and analyst note compilations are available for investors wanting primary commentary on guidance, expense cadence, and pipeline timelines. Review for detail before trading on headlines. Earnings transcripts & summaries

Full Q4 earnings call transcripts and analyst note compilations are available for investors wanting primary commentary on guidance, expense cadence, and pipeline timelines. Review for detail before trading on headlines. Negative Sentiment: EPS missed expectations (Q4 EPS ~$1.88 vs. several consensus figures higher), and management issued cautious 2026 guidance — the combination sparked downside pressure and short-term uncertainty. Zacks: Q4 EPS lag

EPS missed expectations (Q4 EPS ~$1.88 vs. several consensus figures higher), and management issued cautious 2026 guidance — the combination sparked downside pressure and short-term uncertainty. Negative Sentiment: Some firms trimmed price targets or downgraded to Market Perform (BMO to $140; RBC and Wells Fargo trimmed targets though keeping Outperform/Overweight designations), reflecting more cautious near-term outlooks. Price target changes (Benzinga)

Some firms trimmed price targets or downgraded to Market Perform (BMO to $140; RBC and Wells Fargo trimmed targets though keeping Outperform/Overweight designations), reflecting more cautious near-term outlooks. Negative Sentiment: Market commentary highlights the stock’s sharp pullback after guidance and the EPS miss — articles explaining recent 8%+ decline underscore the sentiment risk if sales or cost pressures persist. AAII: Why NBIX is down

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $124.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.31. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $84.23 and a one year high of $160.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.46.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $805.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.21 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 16.48%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ: NBIX) is a biopharmaceutical company based in San Diego, California, focused on developing treatments for neurological, endocrine and neuropsychiatric disorders. Since its founding in 1992, the company has pursued a research?driven strategy aimed at addressing unmet medical needs in movement disorders, reproductive health and central nervous system conditions. Neurocrine’s operations encompass drug discovery, clinical development and commercialization activities.

The company’s lead marketed product, Ingrezza™ (valbenazine), is indicated for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia, a movement disorder associated with long-term antipsychotic use.

