Gareth Kaminski-Cook Acquires 2,100 Shares of MYCELX Technologies (LON:MYX) Stock

MYCELX Technologies Co. (LON:MYX – Get Free Report) insider Gareth Kaminski-Cook bought 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 46 per share, for a total transaction of £966.
MYCELX Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of MYX stock opened at GBX 48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £11.69 million, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.00. MYCELX Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of GBX 18.25 and a 1 year high of GBX 48. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 32.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 28.78.
About MYCELX Technologies
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than MYCELX Technologies
- I’m 70 With $1.5M: Would Converting $120K a Year to a Roth Be Smart or a Costly Mistake? (Ask An Advisor)
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Trump & Musk’s Secret Bet on Silver — Exposed
- URGENT: Sell this stock immediately
Receive News & Ratings for MYCELX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYCELX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.