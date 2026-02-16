Gareth Kaminski-Cook Acquires 2,100 Shares of MYCELX Technologies (LON:MYX) Stock

MYCELX Technologies Co. (LON:MYX – Get Free Report) insider Gareth Kaminski-Cook bought 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 46 per share, for a total transaction of £966.

MYCELX Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of MYX stock opened at GBX 48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £11.69 million, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.00. MYCELX Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of GBX 18.25 and a 1 year high of GBX 48. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 32.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 28.78.

About MYCELX Technologies

MYCELX Technologies Corporation, a clean water technology company, provides water treatment solutions to the oil and gas, power, marine, and heavy manufacturing sectors in the Middle East, the United States, Nigeria, Australia and internationally. The company offers oil removal solutions for upstream produced water to oil companies; and hydrocarbons removal services from downstream process wastewater that are used in petrochemical facilities and refineries. It also sells or leases its equipment; and sells consumable filtration media.

