WCM Global Growth Limited (ASX:WQG) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

WCM Global Growth Limited (ASX:WQG – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, February 16th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.022 per share on Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 113.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This is a 4.8% increase from WCM Global Growth’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.
WCM Global Growth Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $434.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.60.
WCM Global Growth Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than WCM Global Growth
- I’m 70 With $1.5M: Would Converting $120K a Year to a Roth Be Smart or a Costly Mistake? (Ask An Advisor)
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Trump & Musk’s Secret Bet on Silver — Exposed
- URGENT: Sell this stock immediately
Receive News & Ratings for WCM Global Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WCM Global Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.