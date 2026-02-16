WCM Global Growth Limited (ASX:WQG) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

WCM Global Growth Limited (ASX:WQG – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, February 16th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.022 per share on Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 113.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This is a 4.8% increase from WCM Global Growth’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.

The company has a market cap of $434.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.60.

Contango Global Growth Limited is an equity mutual fund launched by Contango International Management Pty Ltd. The fund is managed by WCM Investment Management. It invests in public equity markets of emerging countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI All Country World Index ex-Australia.

