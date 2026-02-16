Regal Asian Investments Limited (ASX:RG8) Declares $0.08 Interim Dividend

Regal Asian Investments Limited (ASX:RG8 – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, February 16th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 275.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 19th.

Regal Asian Investments Stock Performance

Regal Asian Investments Company Profile

VGI Partners Asian Investments Limited is a principal investment firm. It primarily focuses on Asia and will be heavily weighted towards investments in Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Australia. The firm does not invests in companies which operate in highly cyclical industries, boom-bust' technology companies, and companies whose success relies upon a short-term consumer fad. It is based in Australia.

