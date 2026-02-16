Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,249,447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,115,337 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Boston Scientific worth $13,497,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,191,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,002,258,000 after buying an additional 713,379 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3,493.0% during the third quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 493,323 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,297,000 after acquiring an additional 479,593 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 39.5% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 51,884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Channel Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 28,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 11,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 106.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,025,519 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $324,971,000 after buying an additional 1,559,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 0.8%

BSX stock opened at $74.72 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.93 and a 200-day moving average of $97.56. Boston Scientific Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $72.69 and a fifty-two week high of $109.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 14.44%.The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Boston Scientific has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.430-3.490 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BSX shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $99.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Evercore reduced their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $112.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 160,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total value of $15,042,634.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,411,735 shares in the company, valued at $131,983,105.15. This trade represents a 10.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $1,758,135.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,396,580. This trade represents a 42.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific’s activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

