UBS Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Stock

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at UBS Group from $7.00 to $7.10 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.21% from the stock’s previous close.

CINT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of CI&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CI&T from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Zacks Research lowered shares of CI&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of CI&T from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised CI&T from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.78.

Shares of CI&T stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,532. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $740.08 million, a P/E ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. CI&T has a one year low of $3.98 and a one year high of $7.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CI&T by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 3,719 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of CI&T by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,983 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of CI&T by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in CI&T by 176.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 7,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in CI&T by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 11,248 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations — CI&T reported EPS above consensus and delivered strong revenue and margin performance, with management citing 19.3% organic revenue growth for 4Q25. This beat/upgrade narrative is the main near-term bullish driver. BusinessWire: 4Q25 Results

Positive Sentiment: Management emphasized AI as a structural, company-wide focus (not a side project), positioning CI&T to capture higher-value digital transformation work — a message investors typically reward for potential margin expansion and pipeline strength. Earnings Call Transcript

Neutral Sentiment: CI&T filed its 2025 Form 20?F (annual report), increasing transparency about accounting, risks and governance — useful for longer?term holders but unlikely to move the stock materially by itself. 20-F Filing

Negative Sentiment: Updated FY & Q1 2026 guidance contained ranges that market summaries flagged as mixed versus sell?side consensus, which could cap upside if investors read guidance as conservative relative to expectations. (See company release/quarter materials for details.) Guidance and Results

Negative Sentiment: Short interest rose meaningfully in February (about a 33% increase from mid?February), indicating increased bearish positioning that could pressure the stock if negative momentum accelerates.

CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT) is a global digital solutions and technology services provider specializing in end-to-end digital transformation. The company partners with clients across industries such as financial services, retail, healthcare and technology to deliver tailored software products, agile development practices and customer-centric design. Its core offerings include digital strategy consulting, user experience and interface design, cloud-native application development, data engineering and full-cycle product lifecycle management.

Leveraging a proprietary agile framework, CI&T helps organizations accelerate time-to-market and improve operational efficiency through continuous delivery and DevOps automation.

