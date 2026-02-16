Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,599,661 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 263,828 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Intuitive Surgical worth $15,026,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 41,993 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,781,000 after buying an additional 9,364 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 81,542 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 19.3% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 22,759 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,179,000 after buying an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 788,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $428,386,000 after buying an additional 371,806 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 238.3% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 5,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 3,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

ISRG opened at $485.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $172.54 billion, a PE ratio of 61.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.65. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $425.00 and a fifty-two week high of $609.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $541.62 and a 200-day moving average of $510.40.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 28.38%.The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.96, for a total value of $65,829.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,673.60. This represents a 16.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.96, for a total transaction of $208,378.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,438.64. The trade was a 50.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 56,189 shares of company stock valued at $30,785,441 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $654.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $740.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $617.23.

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon’s hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive’s business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

