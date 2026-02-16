Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 55,306,162 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 329,807 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Lowe’s Companies worth $13,898,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 627.8% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 131 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 116 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 128.8% in the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.17, for a total value of $4,701,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 231,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,341,500.31. This represents a 7.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $287.36 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.38 and a 1 year high of $293.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.90. The company has a market cap of $161.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.97.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.88 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.05% and a negative return on equity of 55.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOW has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $325.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $295.00 price target on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, January 16th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.22.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe’s also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

