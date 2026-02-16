Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.60

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 18th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the health services provider on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 18th.

Olympia Financial Group Stock Performance

OLY opened at C$120.47 on Monday. Olympia Financial Group has a 1-year low of C$97.40 and a 1-year high of C$134.24. The stock has a market cap of C$289.85 million, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$114.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$119.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Olympia Financial Group (TSE:OLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The health services provider reported C$1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Olympia Financial Group had a return on equity of 64.95% and a net margin of 23.82%.The firm had revenue of C$23.80 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Olympia Financial Group will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Olympia Financial Group Company Profile

Olympia Financial Group Inc (“OFGI”) conducts most of its operations through its subsidiary Olympia Trust Company, a non-deposit taking trust company. Olympia Trust Company is licensed to conduct trust activities in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, Newfoundland and Labrador, Prince Edward Island, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia. Olympia Trust Company administers self-directed registered plan accounts, corporate trust, and transfer agency services. OFGI also provides currency exchange and global payment services through its subsidiary Olympia Currency and Global Payments Inc, and offers private health services plans and information technology services to exempt market dealers, registrants, and issuers through its subsidiary Olympia Benefits Inc OFGI’s common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “OLY”.

