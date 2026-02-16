NWF Group (LON:NWF) Insider Acquires £24,749.80 in Stock

NWF Group plc (LON:NWF – Get Free Report) insider Amanda Burton purchased 18,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 134 per share, for a total transaction of £24,749.80.

NWF Group Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of LON:NWF opened at GBX 134.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £66.89 million, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.28. NWF Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 123.50 and a 1 year high of GBX 187.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 132.70 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 155.57.

NWF Group (LON:NWF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported GBX 1.60 earnings per share for the quarter. NWF Group had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 0.96%. Analysts expect that NWF Group plc will post 17.4489796 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Shore Capital Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NWF Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Panmure Gordon reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 283 target price on shares of NWF Group in a research note on Monday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 283.

NWF Group is a specialist distributor across the UK. Connecting essential suppliers with their customers, making sure what’s vital gets to where it’s needed most.

