NWF Group (LON:NWF) Insider Acquires £24,749.80 in Stock

NWF Group plc (LON:NWF – Get Free Report) insider Amanda Burton purchased 18,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 134 per share, for a total transaction of £24,749.80.
Shares of LON:NWF opened at GBX 134.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £66.89 million, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.28. NWF Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 123.50 and a 1 year high of GBX 187.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 132.70 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 155.57.
NWF Group (LON:NWF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported GBX 1.60 earnings per share for the quarter. NWF Group had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 0.96%. Analysts expect that NWF Group plc will post 17.4489796 EPS for the current fiscal year.
NWF Group is a specialist distributor across the UK. Connecting essential suppliers with their customers, making sure what’s vital gets to where it’s needed most.
