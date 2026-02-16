Analysts Set Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) Price Target at $76.53

Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.5294.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on Masco from $71.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Research lowered Masco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Masco from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Masco in a research report on Monday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Masco Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $76.17 on Friday. Masco has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $79.19. The firm has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.75.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The construction company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Masco had a return on equity of 856.70% and a net margin of 10.71%.The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Masco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.300 EPS. Analysts expect that Masco will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

Masco declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Masco

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in Masco by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 10,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Masco by 14.8% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Masco by 38.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 3.3% during the second quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 173,041 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Masco by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,113 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Masco

Here are the key news stories impacting Masco this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 EPS beat expectations by $0.03, which sparked analyst upgrades and helped push the shares to a 52-week high after the print. Read More.

Q4 EPS beat expectations by $0.03, which sparked analyst upgrades and helped push the shares to a 52-week high after the print. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Company announced a share buyback program, a clear shareholder-return action that typically supports the stock by reducing float and signaling confidence from management. Read More.

Company announced a share buyback program, a clear shareholder-return action that typically supports the stock by reducing float and signaling confidence from management. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Demand trends have improved Masco’s presence in the Russell 1000 (index/ETF flows), which can attract passive inflows and support the share price. Read More.

Demand trends have improved Masco’s presence in the Russell 1000 (index/ETF flows), which can attract passive inflows and support the share price. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts maintain a cautiously constructive outlook: coverage is concentrated around “hold” ratings (majority) with some buys; the consensus price target is mixed, limiting clear near-term upside. Read More.

Analysts maintain a cautiously constructive outlook: coverage is concentrated around “hold” ratings (majority) with some buys; the consensus price target is mixed, limiting clear near-term upside. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst notes and model updates show steady but cautious estimates — analysts are constructive on cash returns and long-term margins but are watching execution. Read More.

Analyst notes and model updates show steady but cautious estimates — analysts are constructive on cash returns and long-term margins but are watching execution. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Masco adjusted CEO Jonathon Nudi’s equity compensation to full-value restricted awards, a governance/compensation change that management says aligns incentives but may slightly alter dilution/timing dynamics. Read More.

Masco adjusted CEO Jonathon Nudi’s equity compensation to full-value restricted awards, a governance/compensation change that management says aligns incentives but may slightly alter dilution/timing dynamics. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Revenue missed consensus and management highlighted persistent margin pressures; investors worried the topline softness and cost headwinds could weigh on near-term profit growth despite the EPS beat. Read More.

Revenue missed consensus and management highlighted persistent margin pressures; investors worried the topline softness and cost headwinds could weigh on near-term profit growth despite the EPS beat. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Despite the EPS beat, full-year guidance and incremental execution risks left some analysts cautious, contributing to the prevailing “hold” stance and limiting momentum. Read More.

About Masco

Masco Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. Founded in 1929 and headquartered in Livonia, Michigan, the company has evolved from a small door?bell manufacturer into a diversified enterprise serving both residential and commercial markets. Over its history, Masco has grown through a combination of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions, building a portfolio of well-recognized brands.

The company’s product offerings are organized into two primary segments.

Featured Articles

