Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN) Receives $298.38 Average PT from Brokerages

Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $298.3846.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their target price on Accenture from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $215.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, December 19th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Evercore restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Accenture to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd.

NYSE ACN opened at $224.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $137.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture has a 1 year low of $215.16 and a 1 year high of $392.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.64.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The information technology services provider reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $18.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.51 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 26.65%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.59 EPS. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.520-13.900 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 13th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 13th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.88%.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.70, for a total value of $289,024.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 27,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,656,887.70. This trade represents a 3.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Walsh sold 3,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.38, for a total transaction of $1,101,650.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,221 shares in the company, valued at $7,523,339.98. This trade represents a 12.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 22,088 shares of company stock valued at $5,970,434 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACN. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. McMillan Office Inc. bought a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in Accenture by 73.8% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Accenture by 132.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

