Ladder Capital Corp $LADR Stock Holdings Decreased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 575,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 55,200 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $6,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,493,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,555,000 after buying an additional 538,147 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 0.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,676,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,771,000 after purchasing an additional 20,022 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 38.9% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,164,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,523,000 after buying an additional 326,210 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Ladder Capital by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 623,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,797,000 after buying an additional 207,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Ladder Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,289,000. 62.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ladder Capital Stock Up 0.4%

LADR stock opened at $10.40 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.02. The company has a quick ratio of 29.65, a current ratio of 29.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Ladder Capital Corp has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $11.92. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.01.

Ladder Capital Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 180.39%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LADR. Capital One Financial set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. HSBC set a $13.00 price objective on Ladder Capital in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Susquehanna set a $13.00 target price on Ladder Capital in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.92.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE: LADR) is a publicly traded commercial real estate finance company structured as a real estate investment trust. The firm specializes in originating, acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of commercial mortgage loans, subordinate financings such as mezzanine loans and B-notes, and equity investments. In addition to direct lending activities, Ladder Capital invests in and manages commercial mortgage?backed securities (CMBS) and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations (CRE CLOs), providing financing across a range of property types including office, retail, multifamily, industrial and hospitality assets.

Since its inception in 2008, Ladder Capital has developed a platform that supports both balance-sheet lending and structured securitization.

