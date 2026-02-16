25,684 Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Acquired by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,607,000.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 191.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 759,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,677,000 after buying an additional 499,321 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,404,000. ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 2,231,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 132.9% in the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 28,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 16,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
PEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, DZ Bank raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.68.
PepsiCo News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Barclays raised its price target to $160 after PepsiCo’s earnings (keeps an Equal Weight rating), reflecting model updates post?report and supporting near?term valuation. PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) Price Target Increased to $160 at Barclays Post-Earnings Update
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts and pieces highlighting PepsiCo’s earnings quality and stability are bolstering investor comfort after the quarter — small EPS and revenue beats reinforce the company’s predictable cash generation. Investors Can Find Comfort In PepsiCo’s (NASDAQ:PEP) Earnings Quality
- Positive Sentiment: Momentum: PEP has rallied (~18–19% in 2026 according to coverage) on the earnings beat, brand strength and cross?category momentum, which supports continued investor interest. PepsiCo Up 18% in a Month: Smart Entry Point or Wait for a Pullback?
- Positive Sentiment: Dividend narrative: coverage noting a peak dividend yield thesis and the stock’s income appeal is likely attracting yield?focused buyers and long?term holders. I Predicted That PepsiCo’s Dividend Yield Peaked at 4.4% Because the Dividend King Stock Was Too Cheap to Ignore. Here’s Why Pepsi Is Already Up 19% in 2026 and Could Still Be …
- Positive Sentiment: Product/brand move: PepsiCo is rebranding its Sunbites snack to emphasize fibre — a health positioning that can boost shelf relevance in growth categories. PepsiCo rebrands Sunbites to champion fibre content
- Neutral Sentiment: Some analysts remain cautious: a Seeking Alpha piece sees solid momentum into 2026 but still rates PEP a Hold, signaling mixed conviction among investors despite operational upside. PepsiCo: Solid Momentum Coming Into 2026, But I Still Rate It A Hold For Now
- Neutral Sentiment: Other analyst moves vary (one outlet shows a price?target raise to $130), underscoring differing views on upside from here. PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Price Target Raised to $130.00
- Neutral Sentiment: Corporate/ESG: profile pieces about senior leaders expanding women’s careers in supply chain are positive for culture/ESG but unlikely to move near?term stock performance. How a PepsiCo exec is paving careers for women in supply chains
- Neutral Sentiment: Sector flow: coverage of the Invesco Food & Beverage ETF (PBJ) notes the group’s resurgence; sector ETFs can amplify PEP moves but are a broader, non?specific driver. After Stalling Out, PBJ May Be Finally Be Ready To Deliver For Investors
- Negative Sentiment: Debt issuance: PepsiCo launched a €2.5 billion euro?denominated senior notes offering (multiple tranches), which increases gross debt and could weigh on leverage metrics that investors monitor. PepsiCo Issues €2.5 Billion Euro-Denominated Senior Notes
PepsiCo Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $165.94 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.60 and a 12 month high of $171.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.61 and a 200-day moving average of $147.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $226.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.40.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.92% and a net margin of 8.77%.The business had revenue of $29.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.
PepsiCo Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 94.83%.
PepsiCo announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
PepsiCo Company Profile
PepsiCo, Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay’s, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.
Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.
