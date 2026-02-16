25,684 Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Acquired by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,607,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 191.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 759,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,677,000 after buying an additional 499,321 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,404,000. ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 2,231,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 132.9% in the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 28,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 16,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, DZ Bank raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.68.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $165.94 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.60 and a 12 month high of $171.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.61 and a 200-day moving average of $147.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $226.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.40.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.92% and a net margin of 8.77%.The business had revenue of $29.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 94.83%.

PepsiCo announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

PepsiCo, Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay’s, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

