LSV Asset Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Global Medical REIT Inc. $GMRE

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Free Report) by 80.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 643,801 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $5,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMRE. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,748,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,121,000 after buying an additional 50,959 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,518,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,524,000 after acquiring an additional 355,355 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,514,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,499,000 after acquiring an additional 119,538 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 1.7% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 600,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 10,192 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 3.5% in the second quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 472,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Global Medical REIT from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Global Medical REIT Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE GMRE opened at $36.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.58 million, a P/E ratio of -144.84 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.21. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.05 and a 12 month high of $45.75.

Global Medical REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 19th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.3%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,200.00%.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

(Free Report)

Global Medical REIT (NYSE: GMRE) is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and managing healthcare-related properties across the United States. The company acquires, develops and leases a diversified portfolio of medical office buildings, outpatient facilities, long-term care centers and other specialized healthcare real estate. By concentrating on essential healthcare assets, Global Medical REIT seeks to generate stable, long-term rental income under triple-net and modified gross lease structures.

Since its incorporation in 2016 and initial public offering in 2017, the company has pursued an acquisitive growth strategy targeting markets with strong demographic trends and limited supply of modern medical facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.