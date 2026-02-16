Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) and South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Head to Head Review

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) and South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.1% of Teck Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of South32 shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Teck Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of South32 shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Risk & Volatility

Teck Resources has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, South32 has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Earnings and Valuation

Teck Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. South32 pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Teck Resources pays out 20.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Teck Resources and South32″s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teck Resources $6.48 billion 4.38 $296.30 million $1.78 33.13 South32 $5.78 billion 2.42 $213.00 million N/A N/A

Teck Resources has higher revenue and earnings than South32.

Profitability

This table compares Teck Resources and South32’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teck Resources 11.93% 4.14% 2.41% South32 N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Teck Resources and South32, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teck Resources 0 12 7 2 2.52 South32 0 6 0 1 2.29

Teck Resources presently has a consensus target price of $53.33, suggesting a potential downside of 9.56%. Given Teck Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Teck Resources is more favorable than South32.

Summary

Teck Resources beats South32 on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Teck Resources

(Get Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen. The company also produces lead, silver, and molybdenum; and various specialty and other metals, chemicals, and fertilizers. In addition, it explores for gold. The company was formerly known as Teck Cominco Limited and changed its name to Teck Resources Limited in April 2009. The company was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About South32

(Get Free Report)

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, India, China, Japan, the Middle East, Mozambique, the Netherlands, Brazil, Russia, South Africa, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments. It has a portfolio of assets producing bauxite, alumina, aluminum, copper, silver, lead, zinc, nickel, metallurgical coal, manganese, ferronickel, and other base metals. The company also exports its products. South32 Limited was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.