Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 863,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,810 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $68,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 955,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,405,000 after purchasing an additional 41,653 shares during the last quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC now owns 769,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,709,000 after purchasing an additional 14,939 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 386,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,478,000 after buying an additional 27,459 shares in the last quarter. Human Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 446,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,199,000 after buying an additional 40,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. Clark Asset Management LLC now owns 409,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,347,000 after buying an additional 39,837 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2%

BSV stock opened at $79.10 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $77.40 and a one year high of $79.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.85.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $0.2658 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all medium and larger issues of the United States Government, investment-grade corporate, and investment-grade international dollar-denominated bonds that have maturities of between 1 and 5 years and are publicly issued.

