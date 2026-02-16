Organon & Co. $OGN Position Increased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,013,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127,773 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $10,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Organon & Co. by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. raised its stake in Organon & Co. by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 317,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 116,289 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Organon & Co. by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 37,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 14,752 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 188.0% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Organon & Co.

Here are the key news stories impacting Organon & Co. this week:

Organon & Co. Trading Up 4.6%

NYSE:OGN opened at $7.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.69, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.75. Organon & Co. has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $16.50.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.10). Organon & Co. had a return on equity of 123.06% and a net margin of 3.01%.The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 23rd. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OGN shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Organon & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Organon & Co. from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $8.38.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co is a global healthcare company that was established as an independent, publicly traded entity following its spin-off from Merck & Co in June 2021. Headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, Organon focuses on delivering therapeutic solutions across women’s health, biosimilars, and established brands. The company’s creation reflected a strategic effort to concentrate on specialty pharmaceuticals and legacy products with proven patient impact.

In women’s health, Organon provides a broad portfolio of products addressing reproductive and gynecological conditions, including fertility treatments, contraception, and hormone replacement therapies.

Featured Articles

