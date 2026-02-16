Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. $WD

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 132,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,800 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $11,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 115.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Walker & Dunlop by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 261.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 758.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WD. Wall Street Zen lowered Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Friday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

Walker & Dunlop Price Performance

Shares of WD opened at $61.91 on Monday. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.60 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.55.

About Walker & Dunlop

(Free Report)

Walker & Dunlop is one of the largest providers of commercial real estate finance in the United States, specializing in the origination, servicing and sale of loans secured by multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, student housing and manufactured housing properties. The firm offers a full suite of debt and equity solutions, including agency financing through Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, HUD and FHA-insured loans, bridge and construction financing, mezzanine debt, preferred equity, and investment sales advisory.

With roots dating back to 1937 and its headquarters in Bethesda, Maryland, Walker & Dunlop has expanded its platform through both organic growth and strategic acquisitions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.