Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 22,745 Shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. $BFH

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 209,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,745 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Bread Financial were worth $11,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Bread Financial by 127.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 136.2% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Bread Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Bread Financial by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Bread Financial from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Bread Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Bread Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Bread Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.09.

Bread Financial Trading Up 0.3%

BFH opened at $72.51 on Monday. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.21 and a 1-year high of $82.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.51.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $1.67. Bread Financial had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $975.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bread Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is currently 8.49%.

Positive Sentiment: Zacks raised near-term estimates — Q1 2026 EPS to $2.78 (from $2.47), Q2 2026 EPS to $2.47 (from $2.37), and FY2026 EPS to $9.27 (from $9.12). These upward revisions suggest stronger expected performance in the coming quarters, supporting near-term earnings momentum.

Zacks also bumped Q1 2027 to $2.30 (from $1.99) and Q2 2027 to $2.41 (from $2.37), indicating improved early?2027 visibility versus prior forecasts. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks maintained a “Hold” rating across its notes — signaling the firm sees limited upside from current levels absent clearer fundamental catalysts.

Zacks published an FY2028 estimate of $10.76 (new), giving a longer?term baseline but not yet changing the analyst stance materially. Negative Sentiment: Zacks lowered several later-quarter estimates — Q3 2026 to $3.02 (from $3.10), Q4 2026 to $1.00 (from $1.18), Q3 2027 to $3.68 (from $3.91), and Q4 2027 to $2.09 (from $2.29). These cuts reduce visibility for back?half performance and could cap longer?term valuation expansion.

Bread Financial Company Profile

Bread Financial, formerly known as Alliance Data Systems, is a Columbus, Ohio–based financial services company that specializes in providing private label credit programs, co-brand credit cards and digital payment solutions for retail partners. The company designs, issues and services proprietary credit products, enabling merchants to offer branded financing options that drive customer loyalty and increase basket sizes at the point of sale. Through its Bread technology platform, Bread Financial delivers installment-based payment options that integrate directly into e-commerce and in-store checkout experiences.

In addition to its core credit offerings, Bread Financial provides analytics, marketing and loyalty services to help merchants better understand consumer behavior and optimize promotional strategies.

