Constellation Brands Inc $STZ Shares Acquired by Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,744 shares during the period. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Abound Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 341.8% during the third quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 713.2% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at $46,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 8.1%

NYSE:STZ opened at $149.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Constellation Brands Inc has a fifty-two week low of $126.45 and a fifty-two week high of $196.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.41. The stock has a market cap of $25.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.44.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 7th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.43. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Constellation Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.300-11.600 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STZ. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $195.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Zacks Research raised Constellation Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.91.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc is a leading producer and marketer of beer, wine and spirits, with operations spanning production, importation, marketing and distribution. The company’s beverage portfolio includes a range of premium and mainstream wines and spirits alongside major imported beer brands; in the U.S. market Constellation is widely known for its role in bringing Mexican imports such as Corona and Modelo to American consumers. Constellation supplies retail, on?premise and foodservice channels and supports its brands with national sales and marketing platforms and supply?chain capabilities.

The company traces its roots to the Canandaigua Wine Company, founded by Marvin Sands in 1945, and evolved through organic growth and acquisition into a diversified beverage company.

