Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Takes Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF $FBND

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 107,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,980,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 378.5% in the third quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

FBND opened at $46.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.25. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $44.30 and a 1-year high of $46.86.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.146 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 29th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

