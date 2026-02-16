Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Position in Privia Health Group, Inc. $PRVA

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 450,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,507 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Privia Health Group were worth $11,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRVA. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 89.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Privia Health Group by 48.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Privia Health Group by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the first quarter worth $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Privia Health Group

In other Privia Health Group news, CFO David Mountcastle sold 23,887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $597,891.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 172,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,327,912.27. This represents a 12.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Shawn Morris sold 13,647 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $341,311.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 68,188 shares in the company, valued at $1,705,381.88. This represents a 16.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on PRVA shares. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Friday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Privia Health Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Privia Health Group Price Performance

Shares of PRVA stock opened at $22.39 on Monday. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.77 and a 1-year high of $26.51. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.24, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.32.

Privia Health Group Profile

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ: PRVA) is a physician enablement company that partners with independent physicians, medical groups and health systems to transform the delivery of patient care. Through a clinically integrated network and a proprietary technology platform, the company supports providers in managing population health, delivering coordinated care and optimizing financial performance under both fee-for-service and value-based reimbursement models.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in McLean, Virginia, Privia Health has rapidly expanded its footprint to serve multiple metropolitan markets across the United States.

